Springer Nature to sponsor six research scholars through In2ScienceUK

Springer Nature has partnered with social mobility charity In2ScienceUK to sponsor bursaries for six research students as part of a new programme that aims to support and empower people from low socio-economic backgrounds on the path to successful research careers. The programme, called In2Research, also hopes to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the STEM sector as a whole.

The Springer Nature Research Scholars will participate in a free, year-long programme including PhD-access workshops, subject specific mentoring sessions, inspiring away days, and a Springer Nature funded 8 week research placement with top research institutions.

In2Research takes place alongside the participants’ studies or work, and will provide the experiences needed to access postgraduate research degrees and careers. It also promotes institutional cultural change required to build a more inclusive, positive workplace for researchers through cultural literacy training, knowledge sharing on best practice and community support networking.

Commenting on the partnership, Joyce Lorigan, Group Head of Corporates at Springer Nature said:

“We are delighted to support In2ScienceUK’s aim to make a future in STEM research available to everyone. The aims of In2research completely align with our ambition to open doors to discovery for all, and to widen access to STEM degrees and research careers for students from under-represented backgrounds. It’s so important we look to support researchers at the beginning of their career, but also look to address some of the further entrenched institutional issues through the cultural literacy training that In2ScienceUK offers. We look forward to seeing what the Springer Nature Research Scholars achieve and supporting them in this important step.”

Colby Benari, CEO, In2ScienceUK also commented:

“We are excited to be working in partnership with Springer Nature on the In2research programme, supporting many more people to achieve their potential and progress into exciting careers in research.”

