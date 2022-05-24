Tik Tok group helps to raise awareness of mental health

Barnsley College students had the opportunity to hear from a range of guest speakers through interactive workshops, question and answer sessions and performances to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

The activities were created by the College’s Enterprise department in order to promote Mental Health Week 2022.

TikTok music sensation, Here at Last, performed their hit singles and hosted a workshop with students discussing the causes of mental health problems, the importance of speaking up and the best ways to stay safe online.

Other speakers included Tom Dickinson, former Barnsley College student and founder of Tom’s Talks. Tom began touring schools and businesses as a motivational speaker after losing his brother in 2015 and experiencing low moods and periods of depression.

He decided he would spread the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health illnesses and encouraging people to believe their mental health is just as important as their physical health. Tom delivered an interactive session exploring the coping mechanisms available such as exercise, healthy diets, relaxation therapy and mindfulness.

Madeleine Black, international speaker and author, was also amongst the panel of visitors. Madeleine shared a heart-breaking story of how she recovered after becoming a victim of sexual violence. Madeleine spoke about the importance of forgiveness and that leading a happy and fulfilling life can be the ultimate act of courage.

Lee Perks, Enterprise Team Leader at Barnsley College, helped organise the week’s events and said:

“We are so grateful to all visitors who participated in our Mental Health Week activities. By sharing their inspirational stories, heartfelt advice and guidance, our guests have become influential in our students’ futures.”

Students also heard from Claire Throssell MBE.

Barnsley College students have a wealth of health and wellbeing support available to them, including access to an award-winning Health and Wellbeing Centre, where they can discuss sensitive and personal issues with an expert wellbeing team.

