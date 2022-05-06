UK Universities to battle for Teamfight Tactics Amazon UE Masters 2022 crown

UK Universities, Exeter and Portsmouth, are set to take on a selection of Europe’s best university Esports teams in Teamfight Tactics this weekend, battling for the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters crown.

The finals, hosted by university esports events co-ordinators GGTech and NUEL, will see representatives from 16 universities from across Europe fight through the playoffs on Saturday before competing for their share of the €2,000 prize pool in Sunday’s grand finals.

Amazon UEM, the most important event for the academic esports environment in the continent, gathers the university teams that led the spring season of League of Legends, Rocket League, Teamfight Tactics, and Clash Royale, and provides them with the chance of representing their institution and their country against top competitors from across Europe.

The University of Nottingham, and University of Bath will participate in the next finals for Clash Royale on May 24th and 25thwith a €2,000 prize pool.

End of Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports UK spring split

These finals follow last month’s finals in League of Legends where Imperial College London’s Imperial Apes emerged victorious over De Montfort University’s DMU T1. The British team will soon represent the UK in the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters.

Event organizers GGTech and NUEL have reported 1,029 new players, 361 new teams and 6 universities in the sprint split, making up a total of 7,863 players across 109 participating universities throughout this academic year.

David Jackson, GGTech/NUEL country manager, said:

“We are delighted to see such a competitive split with the finals of the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters in full flow. We have welcomed a number of new and returning teams and players throughout the year for a series of great competitions.

“It is fantastic for these students to experience the thrills of esports in its entirety, from playing the games, to casting, to event production. Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and it is important for these students to see the potential careers this area has to offer and the enjoyment it can bring.”

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters, supported by GGTech and NUEL, is produced in collaboration with key partners including Riot Games, and tech giant Intel, as well as Twitch Student who will be broadcasting the playoffs and finals, bringing the audience closer to the players and upscaling the competition to new levels.

