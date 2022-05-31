University of Derby launches new report to outline its social impact

The University of Derby has launched a Levelling Up Impact Report in partnership with former Education Secretary Rt Hon Justine Greening.

The Impact Report was launched at an event at the University with speeches from Greening, the University of Derby’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL and Provost – Learning and Teaching Professor Keith McLay, and Amanda Solloway, MP for Derby North, and Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover.

The report measures the social impact of the University against a set of levelling up measures developed by Greening. The Levelling Up Goals are the UK’s first levelling up framework designed to focus efforts on driving equality of opportunity at key life stages – from early years through to education and employment.

The report highlights a number of areas of best practice where the University is leading the way in spreading opportunity. These include:

Successful School Years – the University’s Progress to Success project is a sector-leading long-term outreach initiative to raise the awareness and attainment for those from under-represented backgrounds. The multi-intervention approach ensures sustained contact with the University and local school children.

Positive Destinations Post 16 – the University of Derby shows best practice in its outreach to under-represented communities and makes the transition to university as easy as possible. This includes specific induction programmes for different groups and financial support for those from low income backgrounds.

Extending Enterprise – the University’s Invest to Grow programme supports private sector businesses in the region to innovate, grow and create jobs. Since its launch in 2016, the programme has invested nearly £30m and created over 2,000 jobs.

The University of Derby is part of The Purpose Coalition – a cross-sector group of UK universities, businesses and public sector organisations who have purpose at their core.

Amanda Solloway, MP for Derby North, said:

“Improving social mobility and opportunity for young people is so incredibly important to instill confidence and open up doors for young people to thrive in what they want to do. “The University of Derby does amazing work to try and work with employers to create these opportunities and to allow young people to explore their talents.”

Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to join my colleague Amanda Solloway MP at the launch of the ‘Levelling Up Impact Report’ by the University of Derby and the Purpose Coalition. “I would like to thank Justine and Kathryn for their important work on levelling up and for their leadership on social mobility. I look forward to working with them to deliver equal opportunity across Derbyshire, especially in Bolsover.”

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL said:

“At the University of Derby, we firmly believe in the transformational nature of education and strive to provide opportunities for all. “We are delighted to have launched this report with the Rt Hon Justine Greening and to have mapped the breadth of our activity against the 14 Levelling Up Goals. Through the delivery of outreach, partnership, curricula and applied innovation and research, we make a significant contribution to the levelling up agenda and the Goals offer us the opportunity for the continued renewal of that commitment.”

Justine Greening added:

“As anchor institutions, universities have a key role to play in levelling up and spreading opportunities. As we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and during the current cost of living crisis, there has never been a more important time for individual organisations to articulate their purpose and how they are having measurable social impact. “The University of Derby, under the leadership of Professor Kathryn Mitchell, has shown its commitment to equality of opportunity through this report. There are some brilliant examples of the wide and varied role that a university can play – from outreach into schools through the Progress to Success project to support of local businesses through its Invest to Grow Programme. This report should be shared widely and act as a catalyst for others wanting to make a difference.”

Read the full report.

