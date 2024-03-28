Prestigious Law scholarship success for graduate and mother 

A Law graduate from the University of Chester (@uochester) has received a prestigious scholarship from one of the UK’s most historic law institutions.

Emma-Louise Simpson, from Eastham, on the Wirral, who studied for an LLB Law degree at the University’s School of Law and Social Justice, is the recipient of a coveted scholarship at Grays Inn (one of the Inns of the Court) to study to be a barrister.

Emma-Louise studied part-time at the University from 2018 to 2023 choosing to return to education as a mature student alongside working and bringing up her young son.

She said: “When debating whether to take the plunge for the LLB I looked at universities that could support my needs. When I started my studies, I was 35-years-old, had recently lost my mum, working full-time, had just bought a house and had a three-year-old son.

“I had worked in Chester before and I loved the city and its history. The University also offered me the opportunity to study for a part-time course during the week and not on the weekends like other universities.”

Emma-Louise, 40, said the support and encouragement she received at Chester enabled her to fulfil her career goals.

She added: “Returning to education nearly 20 years after my school years was scary! I was very fortunate my Personal Academic Tutor John Morrow understood the struggles of juggling parenthood alongside my studies was very supportive.

“During my studies the need for parents who are students to be supported was highlighted and I was able to assist Associate Professor Andrea Todd in her research looking at the barriers myself and other parents faced when entering higher education.

The success of this project has now been recognised as a characteristic on the UCAS form which is a monumental turning point for other students starting at university.

“The support, guidance and knowledge gained at Chester enabled me to obtain a high 2:1 in my LLB and without this qualification I would not be able to pursue a career at the Bar.

“The experiences offered by the School also allowed me to submerge myself in legal projects and gain an understanding for the profession. Without these experiences and opportunities, I would not have been able to refine my transferrable skills and they would not have set me apart from my peers when applying for mini-pupillages and scholarship.”

Emma-Louise works as an Independent Domestic Violence Advocate and hopes to be called to the Bar in 2025.

Associate Professor Ruth Sutton, Head of the Law and Social Justice at the University of Chester, said: “Emma-Louise is an excellent example of how hard work and determination can pay dividends.

“Not only was she a high achiever academically she also participated in activities such as the Chester Community Law Project and the University of Chester Law Clinic which are both pro-bono initiatives giving back to society. We are proud of her achievements and look forward to seeing what she does next.”