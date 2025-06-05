Pride at City Lit: Celebrating inclusivity through art, learning and community

This June, City Lit, one of Europe’s leading adult education colleges, proudly marks Pride Month with a vibrant celebration of identity, creativity, and lifelong learning.

A highlight of this year’s Pride celebrations is a special event with acclaimed actor, art advocate, and Talk Art co-host Russell Tovey, in honour of him receiving a City Lit Lifetime Fellowship Award. Hosted by Principal Mark Malcomson CBE, the event will feature an in-depth conversation with Tovey about his celebrated career, his passion for making art more inclusive, and his long-standing support for emerging talent. He’ll also discuss his new exhibition in the City Lit Gallery, curated in collaboration with students to mark Pride Month.

The exhibition showcases a bold and diverse collection of artwork celebrating identity, community, and creative self-expression. Featuring artists at every stage of their journey, from beginners finding their voice to experienced professionals, the show reflects the vibrant talent and inclusivity of City Lit’s Art School. Many of the artists are members of City Lit’s LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, offering deeply personal perspectives on themes such as love, loss, belonging, self-discovery, and transformation. Together, these works explore the vulnerability and strength that come with living authentically.

“Art should belong to everyone,” says Gordon Chi, Director of Marketing at City Lit. “At City Lit, we believe in creating a space where people of all identities and backgrounds can share their stories and feel truly seen. That sense of openness and celebration is at the heart of this exhibition.”

But Pride at City Lit is more than just an event or exhibition – it reflects the college’s ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and lifelong learning. As part of its Pride Month celebrations, the college is launching a series of thought-provoking and immersive courses designed to educate, inspire, and deepen understanding of LGBTQIA+ experiences. Led by expert tutors and community voices, these courses offer a safe, welcoming space for personal growth, creative exploration, and meaningful conversation.

“Education holds the power to drive positive change,” says Gordon Chi, Director of Marketing at City Lit. “Whether through art, discussion, or creative writing, we want to empower students to explore new ideas, embrace diversity, and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.”

For City Lit tutor Francesco, Pride at City Lit is deeply personal:

“Pride has a special place in my heart – I vividly remember my first Pride March and party. It was 1997 at Clapham Common, and, having recently arrived from a provincial town in Italy, I felt as though I had been transported to another planet! For the first time I was part of a majority, and a colourful one at that! Fast forward to today, celebrating Pride with my colleagues at City Lit means not only being accepted but being celebrated as you are, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or background.”