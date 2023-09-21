Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Writtle University College

Students at Writtle University College (WUC) in Essex welcomed an important visitor today.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited WUC’s rural campus to speak to young people about their passion for the food and farming sector.

The PM joined engineering apprentices for a lesson on tractor maintenance, before talking to university students studying agriculture and animal science degrees.

“We were delighted to welcome the Prime Minister to WUC,” said Director of Higher Education, Caroline Flanagan.

“We have been teaching land-based courses for 130 years and we’re proud to introduce the next generation to a rewarding, fast-moving industry which draws upon exciting scientific advancements, and which has a huge part to play in delivering environmental sustainability.”

Apprentices in land-based service engineering spoke to the PM about their hands-on workshop, while demonstrating their understanding of agricultural machinery. These learners are part of an exciting partnership launched last year by WUC and CNH Industrial (manufacturers of Case IH and New Holland agricultural machinery) which seeks to address the skills gap for specialist engineers within the agriculture sector.

While exploring WUC’s countryside estate, the PM stopped to talk to university students. They showcased a flock of New Zealand Romneys and shared their enthusiasm for WUC’s cutting-edge work in regenerative agriculture. The University College provides undergraduate and postgraduate students with the hands-on experience they need to pursue successful careers in the land-based sector.

WUC offers post-GCSE training in addition to higher education courses. The University College delivers pioneering programmes in regenerative agriculture and has developed a wider portfolio of courses focused on the integrated health of humans, animals and the environment.

Published in