Product Design Centre launches at Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology.

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology has launched its Product Design Centre, a brand-new hub designed to help businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators bring new ideas to life.

The hub facility provides an end-to-end product development service, combining cutting-edge technology with support from experienced and skilled engineers.

Businesses using the Product Design centre will benefit from access to advanced equipment, including CAD/CAM Systems, Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), electronics assembly and testing laboratory, 3D FDM and Polyjet printers and a Mazak 5-Axis CNC machine.

Offering access to cutting-edge facilities and specialist expertise, the centre provides an engaging, practical environment where learners can experience real-world industry projects, guided by experienced staff. Welcoming external collaborators, this hands-on initiative will help to develop and nurture a strong pipeline of skilled graduates, equipped with invaluable practical experience ready to make their mark in the workforce.

In addition to technical facilities, the centre also delivers a broad range of fully-funded, career-focused training courses, including both technical and professional development programmes such as Coaching and Mentoring, Digital Marketing for Small Businesses, Introduction to AI, 3D Modelling and CNC Machining.

Georgina Barnard, Vice Principal: Institute of Technology, said:

“We are pleased to launch this exciting initiative, made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The Product Design Centre has been established to drive the growth of Staffordshire’s local businesses while providing valuable opportunities for local people to develop new skills and access hands-on competency based training.”

Councillor Aidan Godfrey, Leader of Stafford Borough Council, said:

“I am really pleased we have been able to provide funding towards the project with money we secured from government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This will be a fantastic facility and, yet again, another example of how we have been able to support local businesses and help them grow – whether that is via financial help, training, or through delivering expert advice.”

Led by the Ofsted Outstanding Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the £25 million Institute of Technology (IoT) delivers high-quality technical skills training in priority sectors, including advanced engineering and manufacturing, modern methods of construction, digital technologies and health sciences.

The IoT brings together leading education providers from across Staffordshire, including Keele University, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Axia Solutions, South Staffordshire College and Stoke-on-Trent College.