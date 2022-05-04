Professional Standards for teachers refreshed by the ETF

A refreshed set of Professional Standards for teachers and trainers in the Further Education and Training sector in England have today (4 May) been launched by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF).

The updated Standards, developed in consultation with a wide range of organisations and practitioners, are part of the ETF’s commitment to supporting the sector, and developing the expertise and professionalism of teachers, trainers and leaders.

First published in 2014, the Standards have since become widely used across the whole sector and have enabled teachers and trainers to deliver enhanced learning experiences and outcomes for students. A 2019 survey of those who used the Standards found that nine in 10 (87%) said they had made a positive difference to their professional practice.

The updates to the Professional Standards focus on emerging trends and priorities in the sector and wider society. The key changes include:

The escalating importance of the sustainability agenda amid growing concerns about climate change and biodiversity

Changes in expectations around gender, sexuality, racism, mental health and wellbeing, and the need to provide better support and guidance to learners

The need to rebuild and support the industry following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs and livelihoods

The revolution in online working and learning practices following the pandemic, and their implications for future hybrid work and learning patterns

The need to attract, motivate and retain an effective and highly committed FE and Training sector workforce

Peter Latchford OBE, Chair of the Education and Training Foundation Board of Trustees, said:

“The revised Professional Standards strike me as being admirably pithy and powerful as a force for raising standards and professionalism in the Further Education and Training sector.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the ETF’s partners and colleagues across the sector for their contributions to the review process. As a result, we have a set of updated Professional Standards developed by the sector, for the sector.”

The Standards were reviewed in collaboration with a range of partners and organisations, including other professional associations, members of the Society for Education and Training (SET), the Department for Education, the Association of Colleges, and HOLEX.

Debbie Scarborough, Board Member of the Association of Adult Education and Training Organisations (AAETO)/HOLEX and Service Manager, Hillingdon Adult and Community Learning Service, said:

“Holex, which represents Adult Community Education tutors, endorses these Standards because they set and reflect the high expectations that tutors have of their own professional practice. The Standards provide a roadmap for tutors to ensure their practice is always developing, improving the careers and life chances of their learners and themselves.”

To view the latest Professional Standards, alongside other useful resources and guidance, please visit the ETF website.

