Public Services Lecturer wins national volunteering award

Rob Stevenson, a Public Services Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), has recently been recognised for his services working as a volunteer for the ambulance service during the Good for Me, Good for FE annual Awards at the House of Lords.

Rob was awarded the Staff Volunteer of the Year prize for his dedication to making a difference. He has dedicated 14 years to volunteering as a community first responder with the West Midlands Ambulance Service, leading the Abbots Bromley team. He also runs the British Heart Foundation’s ‘Heart Start’ course, teaching life-saving skills in case of a heart attack.

A committed member of the Royal British Legion, Rob manages the distribution and sales of poppies across Burton. Additionally, Rob motivates and supports his students at Burton and South Derbyshire College to fundraise for various charities each year by undertaking the Coast-to-Coast Challenge where he cycles with the students for an incredible 204km in just three days.

The Good for Me Good for FE Awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of staff and students from Further Education (FE) colleges across the UK. Since its launch in 2021, it has united 150 colleges nationwide and generated millions of pounds of social value through remarkable volunteering and fundraising efforts. This includes the collection of hundreds of thousands of items for foodbanks.

Speaking about receiving the award, Rob commented: “It was amazing to receive recognition during the Good for Me, Good for FE Awards. Helping people is a privilege; stepping in when people are having the darkest moments is an honour and knowing that your actions have saved that life is a feeling that cannot be measured. Making a difference in someone’s life fills me with joy and is the reason I want to be the best I can at what I do”.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, co-founder of Good for Me Good for FE and Group CEO of London South East Colleges said: “These awards showcase the incredible impact of the FE sector in supporting its communities and generating social value. The contributions of our students and staff are a powerful reminder of the difference we can make together.”