Reading Art students showcase their creativity

Art and Design students from Reading College welcomed friends and families to their Art Exhibition Private View on Thursday 29 June.

The art studio at the King’s Road campus was turned into an art gallery showcasing artwork by students studying our Visual Art and Design programmes, from Level 1 through to Art Foundation (a one-year pre-university course).

The exhibition features a range of art styles including fashion, photography, mixed media, painting, films, architectural models, textiles, art installations, sculpture and much more.

The exhibition is open to the public, staff and students until Wednesday 5 July.

One of the most striking pieces is a collection of Cyanotype textile art inspired by horror by Emily Turner, who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communications Level 3 Extended Diploma at Reading College. Cyanotype photography is a camera-less technique which involves laying an object on paper or material that has been treated with a solution of iron salts before exposing it to UV light to create white and blue images.

“My artwork on show is three large Cyanotype on a bedsheet depicting a monster form inspired by how shadows are used in horror films.

“I coated the sheet in a chemical and left it outside to expose in the sun. It created a shadowy effect to suggest the idea of a monster lurking behind the sheets.

“This artwork has helped me to be able to take my interests and make them into a piece of work. I’ve been able to explore the kind of work I like and put my own interpretation on it.

“It been really interesting to take part in the exhibition and to see other people’s work and how they’ve brought their skills and interests to life.

“My parents and grandparents came to the private view; they were very pleased and surprised about my work and how talented everyone is.”

In September, Emily will be going to Arts University Bournemouth to study a Bachelor of Arts degree in Photography.

Katy Pike, Art and Design Teacher at Activate Learning, said:

“This exhibition is a celebration after a long year of hard work. It’s amazing to mark this together with all of teachers, staff, friends and family who have supported and care about the student and see how hard they’ve worked.

“It’s really nice to see the efforts that the students have put in this year, finally come to fruition. I’ve taught a lot of these students for several years, so it’s amazing to see them blossom and see how far they’ve come.

“I hope that the students can carry the pride and value that I have in them and their work and take that into their future and use it to their advantage.”

Discover our Art, Design and Digital Creative programmes available to study at Reading College

Published in