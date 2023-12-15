Recharge and Flourish During Term End

As the end of the autumn term approaches, educators across the UK face the challenge of maintaining their well-being and energy levels amidst the hectic demands of the school year. With extended term dates, dark mornings and nights, and the excitement of holiday preparations, it’s crucial for educators to prioritise their own well-being to effectively support their students and colleagues.

A recent survey by Teacher Tapp revealed that 3 in 10 teachers reported experiencing consistent burnout, highlighting the prevalence of this issue among educators. School leaders, in particular, face an increased risk of burnout due to the additional responsibility of supporting the well-being of their staff.

These findings were reaffirmed by the survey done by Twinkl which revealed that over 83% of educators experienced work-related stress or burnout in the past year, with 35% attributing this to workload and 15% reporting anxiety or panic.

To combat end-of-term burnout and prioritise educator well-being, consider these strategies:

Prioritise Self-Care:

Schedule Regular Breaks: Take regular breaks throughout the day to step away from work and engage in activities that promote relaxation and stress reduction.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: Ensure adequate sleep, a balanced diet, and regular physical activity to maintain physical and mental well-being.

Seek Support: Don’t hesitate to seek support from colleagues, friends, family, or mental health professionals when needed.

Establish Healthy Work-Life Boundaries:

Set Clear Boundaries: Establish clear boundaries between work and personal life to prevent work from encroaching on personal time and vice versa.

Avoid Overcommitting: Learn to say no to additional commitments that may overload your schedule and contribute to burnout.

Utilise Technology: Leverage technology to streamline administrative tasks and reduce time spent on non-teaching activities.

Create a Positive Work Environment:

Foster Collaboration: Encourage collaboration and teamwork among colleagues to share resources, ideas, and support.

Celebrate Successes: Recognize and celebrate achievements, both personal and collective, to boost morale and motivation.

Create a Positive Classroom: Foster a positive and supportive classroom environment where students feel valued and respected.

“At Twinkl, we believe that supporting educator well-being is essential for creating a thriving educational environment,” said Carly Watkins, of the Leaders Team at Twinkl who is also a part-time primary school teacher and former assistant headteacher. “We are committed to providing educators with the resources and tools they need to prioritise their own well-being and continue to provide the best possible education for their students.”

Remember, prioritising educator well-being is not selfish; it’s essential for effective teaching and ensuring the well-being of students. By implementing these strategies and cultivating a supportive work environment, educators can navigate the challenges of the end-of-term period and maintain their well-being throughout the school year.

For more information and support visit Twinkl’s wellbeing resources with Mind, staff wellbeing and Leaders’ Journals.

