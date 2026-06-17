Relay across the Region celebrates 50 years of The King’s Trust

King’s Trust delivery partners across the North-east are planning an anniversary Relay Across the Region to celebrate 50 years of the national charity.

Team students and staff from the Education Training Collective, East Durham College, Derwentside College, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Newcastle United Foundation, will pass a baton from Redcar to Newcastle, taking in 18 King’s Trust delivery locations along the way.

Gillian Hutchinson, Head of Department at the Teesside-based Education Training Collective (Etc.), said:

“There are lots of activities happening nationally to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust but we wanted to come together to do something special to mark the occasion here in the North-east.

“It should be a fantastic event, and everyone has really got on board with some fun and dynamic ideas.”

The King’s Trust Team programme is a short course that helps young people aged 16 to 25, who are not currently in education, training or employment, build employability and life skills by taking part in a series of tasks and challenges.

Gillian said:

“Those on the personal development programme at the moment have played a part in helping with ideas and planning for the relay to navigate our way across the region.”

Over five days, young people and staff from the six organisations who deliver courses in partnership with the charity will take turns to carry the baton to every North-east King’s Trust Team location, as well as making pitstops at some landmarks on the route.

“Being part of this relay feels really special because it’s not just about celebrating 50 years of The King’s Trust, it’s about showing what we can give back to our community,” said Josh Robinson, a current student on The King’s Trust Team programme at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The 18-year-old from Cramlington added:

“Our plan is to take the baton to some of the partners we work with, helping out with things like gardening at Alnwick Garden and litter picking at Gallagher Park. It’s a chance for us to make a positive difference and we are hoping to have Fraser our famous fire Dalmatian joining us, making it even more memorable.”

Travelling by foot, bike, fire trucks and boat, the Teams are all keen to make their own section of the relay as spectacular as possible.

“The King’s Trust programme is all about challenges. It provides an amazing lifechanging opportunity for the young people to achieve their full potential,” said John Anderson, Diversionary Activities Manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Trust than to set our own regional relay challenge that enables young people from other North-east Team programmes to link up and accomplish something really significant.

“It’s an honour for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and everyone associated with the course to play our own special part in the celebratory proceedings. The King’s Trust is all about inspiring young peoples’ lives to enable them to prosper and flourish on their personal and professional journeys, which makes us proud as a service to be involved in such a lifechanging project.”

Marking their own milestone of more than 15 years delivering King’s Trust courses, East Durham College’s Head of Alternative Education, Joanne Bryson, said:

“The anniversary relay highlights the Trust’s enduring commitment to helping young people build confidence, develop essential life skills, and unlock opportunities that shape their futures.

“The King’s Trust continues to be a vital support system for young people across the UK, offering programmes that help them develop resilience, leadership, and practical skills that open doors to education, employment, and personal growth.”

Proud to play their part in the journey, Chris Elder, King’s Trust Delivery Manager at Derwentside College, said:

“This event reflects our shared commitment to challenge ourselves, raise awareness, and break down barriers for young people across our communities.

“By addressing the needs of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), we are helping to create opportunities, strengthen collaboration across the region, and inspire brighter futures for the next generation.”

Ashley Gray, Young Person Education Programme Lead for the King’s Trust Team Programme at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Our team are proud to take part in the relay and showcase Northumberland along the route.

“Visiting well-known landmarks while giving back to the communities we serve reflects what the programme is all about – building confidence, teamwork and a sense of purpose in our young people.”

The King’s Trust Delivery Partners’ Relay Across the Region will start at Redcar and Cleveland College on Monday June 22 moving on to take in Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Peterlee, Durham, Consett, Stanley, Dunston, Washington, Sunderland, South Shields, North Shields, Cramlington, Ashington and Newcastle.

The relay culminates on Friday June 26 when team members will walk the final stretch from St James’ Park to The King’s Trust Centre in Newcastle.

Lee Smith, Senior Community Manager at Newcastle United Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to be part of the Relay Across the Region and to help celebrate 50 years of The King’s Trust. As a King’s Trust Team delivery partner, we see the real difference the programme makes for young people across our communities, giving them the confidence, skills and support to take positive steps towards their future.

“Bringing the relay to St. James’ Park and through Newcastle is a brilliant way to showcase the energy, teamwork and determination of the young people involved, while recognising the strength of partnership working across the wider North-east region.”

Etc.’s Head of Department Gillian said:

“We will have flags and be wearing bibs all the way, so we ask that people give us a wave and a cheer if they spot us on our travels.”