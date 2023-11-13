Remembrance Day marked by students at BSDC

Public Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) took part in a remembrance parade and service to mark Armistice Day on Saturday 11th November.

The event saw 40 students from the College’s Public Services course marching in their uniform through the Memorial Gardens outside the College, culminating in a two-minute silence and the laying of a wreath at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

In addition to the parade, Burton and South Derbyshire College Public Services students sold poppies in Coopers Square on the lead-up to the day on behalf of the Royal British Legion. Product Design students also created a series of sculptures made out of poppy pins to create awareness in the local area.

Rob Stevenson, Public Services Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College said:

“It is an honour for the College to take part in this year’s remembrance service. It’s poignant to see future members of the public services remembering those service personnel who have given their lives in wars and conflicts, past and present.”

