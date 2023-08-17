Results Success for Peter Symonds Students

Students at Peter Symonds College have once again achieved incredible results for A Level and vocational qualifications for 2023.

The pass rate for A Level stands at over 98% with 32% of the grades awarded being at A* or A. The proportion of the very highest grades (A*, A, B) is an impressive 62%.

The pass rate for vocational courses is a superb 99.7%, with 66.7% of grades awarded at Distinction or above.

Overall statistics 2023

A level (full) pass rate 98.5% A level Grades A*-C 82.9% A level Grades A*-B 62.1% Vocational course pass rate 99.7% Distinction or higher 66.7%

Highlights

32% of A Level grades awarded were at A* or A.

11.2% of A Level grades were the very top A* grade – 620 A* grades overall; our students are stars.

62% of A Level grades were either A*, A or B:the very top grades needed to get into the best universities.

Over 69% of grades awarded for the Extended Project Qualification were at A* or A.

Two thirds of grades awarded on vocational courses were at Distinction grade or higher

Principal, Sara Russell, said:

“We are delighted with the grades our students have achieved. They are remarkable, and were not forged in the easiest of circumstances. We must not forget the impact that COVID had on this year group. Whilst they had an uninterrupted experience of sixth form, they suffered serious COVID disruption to their GCSE years, with multiple lockdowns and restrictions on classroom activities when in school. This year was the first time that they had experienced the demands of formal external exams.

“They have done brilliantly and we are extremely proud of them. It is one of the enormous privileges of being Principal of Peter Symonds College that you get to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of so many students. Each of them has a story to tell.”

