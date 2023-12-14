Revamp, investment and celebrity visit for leading Welsh independent school

St Gerard’s School has undergone a period of significant development and investment in past months.

Improvements have been made to the building and gardens at the beloved Bangor institution, in addition to new fencing, better access, signage, lighting and landscaping.

Over the autumn, the independent school was sandblasted, the roof and guttering cleared, there was a revamp of parent areas, the ‘mindfulness room’ and entrance, and a ‘wellbeing walk’ has been created in picturesque woodlands around the seven-acre site.

A ‘careers café’ was hosted in partnership with Bangor University, a state-of-the-art computer system implemented – streamlining communications with parents and carers, and internally among teachers, students, and staff – and to top it off their popular Bayside Radio show welcomed a very special guest to help raise their profile even further!

Business Manager Steve Griffiths said progress made since the beginning of the academic year has been “incredible” and revealed there is even more to come in the months ahead.

“We have been really busy making improvements and renovating areas around the buildings, as well upgrading the technology and IT infrastructure to ensure St Gerard’s remains at the forefront of academia in this region,” he said.

“The whole environment looks brighter, as you drive or walk onto the school grounds it looks so fresh and new, which is a real positive.”

Steve added: “And we were delighted to have architect and TV presenter George Clarke join our regular radio show, which focuses on health and wellbeing, education, and news from St Gerard’s.

“He was filming a programme locally and dropped in to show his support, which was fantastic.”

St Gerard’s headteacher Campbell Harrison says 2024 will bring even further good news and enhancement of the school’s sporting and academic facilities, with plans for a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and tennis courts on the horizon.”

“This is the first step in a series of improvements and upgrades,” he added.

“We are renowned for being one of the best independent schools in the country for education – our GCSE and A Levels results were again among the highest in North Wales during the summer – so for us now the focus is on maintaining and improving those standards while enhancing the environment for our learners.

“We have made a really good start, and the new year will see further developments so it’s an exciting time for everyone at St Gerard’s.”

For more on Ysgol St Gerard’s, visit the website and follow them on social media. Alternatively, email [email protected] or call 01248 351656.

