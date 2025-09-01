Revised Code of Conduct for Wales’ education workforce

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) has launched a revised Code of Professional Conduct and Practice, setting out the standards, behaviours, and values expected of all registrants working across education in Wales.

Effective from 1 September 2025, the Code is a key document that applies to everyone registered with the EWC, from teachers and support staff in schools and further education settings, to those in youth work and adult/work-based learning. It reflects the evolving expectations of practitioners and the importance of safeguarding learners and young people, whilst maintaining public trust, and upholding high standards.

The document also allows learners and young people, and all those involved in their education and training in Wales, particularly parents/guardians, to know what they should expect from registrants.

This latest edition has been published following a public consultation held in spring 2025 with registrants, stakeholders, and the wider public. For the first time, the Code has also been made available in British Sign Language (BSL), reflecting the EWC’s dedication and commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

Explaining what has changed in the revised document, interim EWC Chief Executive, Lisa Winstone said,

“First, I would like to thank everyone who provided feedback during our public consultation.

“The Code is one of the most important documents for an education practitioner in Wales. The updates we have made ensures that the Code is now fully relevant to all of the 13 categories we are required to register as the independent, professional regulator. It also brings the document in-line with current best practice around terminology.

“By following the principles within the Code, individuals demonstrate the quality and standards that we all expect from the profession, providing reassurance to learners and young people, parents/guardians, and the public.”

Registrants, employers and agencies, and parents/guardians are encouraged to read the updated Code to familiarise themselves with the principles within.

The EWC has created a range of supporting materials to help registrants and employers understand and embed the Code, including on-demand webinars, good practice guides, and animations.

The regulator has also updated its dedicated guide for parents and guardians. Created in partnership with charity, Parent Kind, the guide is designed to help them play a more active role in their child’s education.

The revised Code, along with all the supporting resources, is available now on the EWC website. Printed copies of the Code, along with posters for staff rooms and public areas, are available from the EWC on request.