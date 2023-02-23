Richard Taunton Sixth Form College Winterfest is a gift for Southampton foodbank

SOUTHAMPTON City Mission received a late Christmas present when students from Richard Taunton Sixth Form College presented it with the proceeds from a festive event.

The college held its first ever Winterfest in December and raised £250 from raffles supported by dozens of Southampton businesses and competitions including name the teddy and guess the number of sweets in a jar.

Students handed over a cheque for £250 to Vicky Mckillen from the mission. She said: “We are so grateful for the lovely donation from Richard Taunton Sixth Form college. It will go to help those in Southampton struggling to afford food.

“With the cost of living crisis following hot on the heels of the pandemic, there are many families struggling across Southampton from all backgrounds.”

The mission, which runs a foodbank for people across the city, has been facing unprecedented demand and is currently asking for donations of tinned meat such as hot dogs and stews, tinned cold meat, coffee, sweetcorn, toilet roll, milk and sugar for its food parcels.

Richard Taunton Principal Paul Swindale said: “We were delighted that our first Winterfest attracted more than 300 people to see and hear our talented drama and music students. It is even more satisfying that the event will help people who are struggling through this cost of living crisis and we are pleased to support the wonderful work of Southampton City Mission.”

Find out more about courses and events at Richard Taunton Sixth Form College at richardtaunton.ac.uk and about the mission at southamptoncitymission.co.uk.

