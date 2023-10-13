Rise Up awarded Accredited Learning Technologies Provider status by the LPI for Third Year Running 

Rise Up, the LMS/LXP/Authoring Tool, has been awarded Accredited Learning Technologies Provider status by The Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) for the third year in a row.

Rise Up has a longstanding strategic relationship with the LPI, and closely aligns its own mission with the commitment of the LPI for learning effectiveness. Rise Up was recently announced as the headline sponsor for the 2024 Learning Awards, taking place at the Grosvenor House in London on the 22nd of February.

Jim Parish, who conducted the accreditation on behalf of the LPI, said:

“Following our annual review, it is clear to see that Rise Up is passionate about their human-centred approach which underpins all their activity – from their design processes to their engagement with customers and also in their desire to drive forward adaptive learning to innovate in the way their product personalizes learning for the end user.’

“Rise Up is entering a period in which there are opportunities and challenges in maximising the potential of the team to create further and greater business value. We congratulate Rise Up on achieving maximum scores in almost all areas and gaining the accreditation for the second year, having demonstrated their commitment to performance improvement.”

The Year Three accreditation covers the learning solutions, products and services provided by Rise Up to clients including learning platform products and learning consultancy services. The accreditation reviews the value proposition that Rise Up presents to its key stakeholders, and verifies that the organization is able, through its processes, workflow, resources, staff, and practices to deliver against that proposition.”

Arnaud Blachon, CEO and Co-Founder of Rise Up added:

“Here at Rise Up we value the renewal of our status of Accredited Learning Technologies Provider. This reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative learning solutions that truly help better the workplace and empower learners. We are on a mission to make learning in the flow of work achievable for businesses, and we’re proud to be recognized by the LPI for this.”

Established in 2014, Rise Up is driving employee training and empowerment for brands across Europe, pursuing its regional expansion, with a recent €30 million in Series B financing. Today, its learning technology platform, combining LMS, LXP, and Authoring Tool across omnichannel and multimodal services, serves 1 million active learners in 73 countries and over 510 customers including AXA, Schneider Electric, Domino’s, Decathlon, and Sika.

Published in