Role model students help local pupils get active by running successful football tournament

Borders College June 14, 2023
A group of @BordersCollege Sports students recently ran a successful football festival with a local primary school, giving them valuable experience in event organisation.

HND Year 1 Sports Coaching and Development students Rhys Bootland, Jordan Sykes and Fraser Stewart ran the event at St Ronan’s Primary School, Innerleithen, as part of their coaching placement.

The festival involved 34 girls and 41 boys from primary 6/7 playing matches in a World Cup-themed tournament. The event ran in two sessions over the course of the day, with the students providing coaching sessions, as well as officiating the matches.

The event was a success and the students received excellent feedback from the pupils and staff at St. Ronan’s.

Curriculum and Learning Manager for Sport at Borders College, Nikki Walker, said:

We were delighted that St Ronan’s gave our students the opportunity to run this event. It’s a great way for them to develop their coaching skills, which is vital for completing their studies. It was also great to hear that the participants enjoyed the sessions and looked up to the students as role models.”

Senior Active Schools Coordinator at St Ronan’s, Paul Murray, commented:

“The boys have been a great help this year and looking forward to having them involved in the Active Schools programme again next academic year.”

