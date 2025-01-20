Salford Student Refugee Receives Inaugural Law Scholarship

A high-performing student has been given the opportunity of a lifetime after securing a scholarship to support her studies at the University of Salford. Saida Hidari, a first year LLB Law student at the University, will receive £10,000 of funding over the course of her three-year degree, from The Fraud Lawyers Association (FLA), to help cover her living expenses.

Saida, who is the first person in her family to go to university, has dreams of one day becoming a successful immigration lawyer, after making it her mission to advocate for and support refugees, as well as those seeking asylum, having lived experience as a refugee from Afghanistan herself.

On being the University’s first recipient of the FLA Scholarship, Saida, commented: “Securing this scholarship is both an honour and profound source of motivation for me. Knowing that I am the first recipient fills me with pride and a deep sense of responsibility to excel in my studies and career. It reaffirms my belief in the power of perseverance and gives me confidence that my goals are achievable.

“The scholarship is life changing for me. It not only provides financial support, which allows me to focus more on my studies without the financial worry, but it also symbolises belief in my potential. This encouragement motivates me to dedicate myself fully to my academic and professional aspirations, knowing that I have the backing of those who see value in my journey.”

Sara Teasdale, Treasurer of the FLA and Managing Partner at PCB Byrne, added: “The FLA is proud to be helping our communities develop the next generation of lawyers. By ensuring there are fewer barriers to social mobility, we can collectively provide the best opportunities to help foster a successful legal industry filled with the most diverse talent – we hope this grant enables Saida to flourish and forge a successful career.”

The FLA is a membership organisation which aims to provide a forum to represent experienced lawyers, including solicitors, barristers, and legal executives, practising in the areas of civil and criminal fraud.

Louise Hall, Senior Lecturer in Law (Practice) and Solicitor at Salford Business School, said: “Saida’s commitment to her studies and career goals is incredibly motivational. With excellent attendance, she’s extremely driven and, despite her challenging journey to get to where she is today, she hasn’t let any obstacles stand in her way.

“It’s her very own personal experience that has further ignited her desire to give back, dedicating her career aspirations to those who are in the very same situation she was just a few years ago.”

Beyond her dreams of becoming an immigration lawyer, Saida, has her sights set on contributing to meaningful legal reforms, while helping vulnerable people to navigate the complexities of the immigration process. She also hopes to mentor future aspiring lawyers pursuing a career in the legal sector, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds to help further drive diversity across the industry.

Saida concluded: “This scholarship allows me to focus on achieving a good balance, so I can really concentrate on getting great results and becoming the lawyer I aspire to be. Having witnessed the sacrifices and resilience of my family, I am inspired to honour their efforts by striving for excellence in my studies and future career. Knowing that I can use my education and experiences to make a tangible difference in people’s lives, motivates me to keep pushing forward.

“I want to be a source of hope and guidance for those facing hardships, ensuring that my work contributes to creating opportunities, justice and support for vulnerable individuals and communities. It’s opportunities of this nature that serve as a powerful vote of confidence in students like me, inspiring us to dream bigger, strive harder, and ultimately make a meaningful impact in our communities and beyond.”