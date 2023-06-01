SCHOOL PUPILS STEAM INTO EXCITING CAREERS AT COLLEGE SHOWCASE

Pupils aged 14 and 15 across Warwickshire and Leicestershire are set to be challenged by employers all keen to inspire them with ideas for career roles based on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and maths (STEAM). Organisations including Tesla, Jaguar Land Rover and Wincanton are taking part in a showcase run by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) at its Nuneaton Campus on Thursday 29 June 2023.

The STEAM event which will challenge pupils with a BATAK reflex reaction test from the RAF, a Lego® building task from BAM Construction and taking apart and re-building an electric vehicle charger from FMS UK Group.

NWSLC is offering schools the chance to win a set of Sphero RVR+ robotic cars powered by six 8” tablets through a quiz-based competition and pupils will also get the chance to win a telescope or moon light.

Also offering careers inspiration at the event will be Coventry and Warwickshire’s Local Health Careers Hub, the Army, the Navy and the Fire Service, Coventry University and the Electric Revolution Skills Hub.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“We’re delighted that so many partners and employers have come together to support our careers showcase which is designed to inspire the workforce of the future. STEAM subjects fuel some fantastic careers, and it is our job to ensure that pupils, and our own students, appreciate the opportunities they have to work in some high-profile areas from addressing climate change to automation, and from AI to robotics and coding. Thanks to this initiative, we are able to welcome pupils from many different schools so they can benefit from the insight of businesses and brands that will rely on them for the future of their workforce development.”

The event will equip young people with information and skills to pursue a future within a STEAM career. Pupils will interact with employers to find out about specific sectors within STEAM and find out about new emerging technologies and innovations. The event will be fully inclusive to enable pupils with special educational needs and disabilities to take part in the challenges and demonstrations.

In the evening, employers will join special guests and keynote speakers to mark the launch of the dynamic new Hyve training project, designed by NWSLC in partnership with Leicester College, Loughborough College, and SMB College Group, which has been designed to support automotive and logistics businesses as they embrace low carbon technologies that deliver cleaner, greener transport. Hyve will deliver infrastructure, awareness, and skills training in hydrogen and electric vehicles with a focus on HGV and LGV fleets.

