School with carbon neutral ambitions reveals two major redevelopments

Plans for a transformational sixth form centre at a leading school have been revealed, with further developments planned for the summer.

Malvern College in Worcestershire will convert the current Memorial Library, an underused staff social space, into the school’s new Sixth Form Centre. The centre is due to reopen in time for the start of the next school year in September.

Meanwhile, work is also under way updating the school’s ‘tuck shop’ and pupil meeting place, called The Grub.

During The Grub’s lifetime it has been used as a pupil common room, a dining room, tuck shop, uniform shop, and even a COVID-19 test centre during the pandemic.

When refurbished, it will house a new café serving fresh coffee, hot and cold drinks, and homemade food throughout the day to both pupils and staff, as well as its traditional tuck shop facility, which dates back 120 years.

The facility will also include modern co-working areas to allow collaborative working opportunities for pupils and staff, with relaxed, flexible seating for large group work or smaller meetings.

A second phase of development is also being planned, which includes a dedicated retail area for Malvern College merchandise and pupils’ essential supplies, as well as housing some of the Malvernian Society’s Archives to make the school’s unique artefacts more accessible.

The new Sixth Form Centre, on two floors, will house a series of versatile areas that can be used for independent study as well as collaborative work. It is modelled on the learning spaces found in universities, preparing pupils for life after Malvern College and providing a bridge between a traditional school setting and modern working environments.

While demonstrating Malvern’s progressive outlook, this is a sensitive repurposing of the Memorial Library, designed by Sir Aston Webb – arguably the most architecturally significant building on the school’s campus.

Malvern College has announced ambitious plans to make its campus carbon neutral by 2050. The campaign was recently named Schools’ Fundraising Campaign of the Year in the IDPE 2023 Development Awards.

Malvern College Headmaster Keith Metcalfe said:

“The two developments are very exciting for our pupils and our staff. We pride ourselves on providing the best learning environment, and this will only enhance that.

“We have committed to making our school more environmentally friendly, but we will do so in a sensitive manner.

“The Grade II Listed Memorial Library’s character and heritage will remain front and centre, keeping its beautiful period features such as extensive wooden panelling and impressive fireplaces, while simultaneously creating bigger, brighter, modern learning and social spaces.”

