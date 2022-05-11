SCL Education Launches Brand-New Esports Division, SCL Enigmaz

SCL Education, the home of sports education for 16-18 year olds, and part of the SCL Education Group, have today launched a new division: SCL Enigmaz.

SCL Enigmaz is a new esports programme built by SCL Education in an exciting move to diversify their curriculum and offer learners the opportunity to focus on careers in esports. Their purpose is to use the power of sport to create the next generation of esports professionals.

What is esports?

Esports, or electronic sports, brings the world of video gaming to life through competitive tournaments where gamers team up to take part in professional leagues.

A growing industry, there is a need for qualified professionals to join esports and progress into the wealth of employment opportunities being created. SCL Enigmaz are paving the way for these new roles by preparing learners to succeed in a variety of disciplines.

Brad Rushton, CEO of SCL Education Group, said: “I’m delighted to celebrate the launch of a new division for SCL Education Group, SCL Enigmaz, and to see how the programmes we’re offering benefit learners in continuing their education and starting a promising career in the world of esports. This is another milestone in our organisation’s history as we develop our offering into a new market.”

Creating the next generation of esports professionals

The new SCL Enigmaz programmes include a BTEC Level 2 Diploma and BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Esports, which both include weekly coaching and mentoring with a British esports organisation.

Esports expert and SCL Enigmaz Head Trainer, Belal Miah, is a blockchain entrepreneur and public speaker. Belal will be sharing his knowledge and expertise on topics such as the metaverse and digital education with learners on the Esports programmes.

Learners will also be given the opportunity to enter the British Esport Student Championships as part of their enrichment, as well as develop through work experience, a tutorial programme, English and Maths and tailored careers information, advice and guidance.

Beyond their qualification in Esports, SCL Enigmaz learners will be presented with a wealth of options on completion of their Level 2 or Level 3 programme. Exit routes include high quality apprenticeships with SCL Professional, progression onto higher education with Student Finance and application support, or directly into employment in esports or associated industries.

Run by passionate people with 20+ years’ experience in the world of sport, in collaboration with equally passionate and knowledgeable esports tutors, SCL Enigmaz is SCL Education’s first step into a diverse industry with endless opportunities for learners across the UK.

Stuart Allen, Director of Operations said: “SCL Enigmaz is an excellent opportunity to bring together SCL Education’s legacy in sport and the exciting potential offered within esports. Learners on our new Esports programmes will develop transferable skills in key areas such as entrepreneurship, strategy, video production and computer networking that will apply to any sector on completion of their programme.”

The SCL Enigmaz programmes are designed to be delivered remotely, but elements of learners’ enrichment will be on-site, which means that they are looking for venues to run their new offering at.

If you’re looking at running an esports programme, get in touch on [email protected] to partner with SCL Enigmaz.

More information can be found on their website and LinkedIn.

