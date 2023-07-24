Scotland’s college marketing teams shortlisted for top award

The CDN Marketing and Communications Network, has been shortlisted for a Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Award for its Choose College campaign.

The CIPR PRide Awards highlight and celebrate the best PR teams and campaigns across the UK’s regions and nations.

The Choose College campaign saw all of Scotland’s 26 colleges come together with one voice, to highlight the college sector, showcase it as a destination of choice for learners, and to encourage potential students to ‘Choose College’.

College students and staff across the country contributed to the campaign video which was made using film footage of real college students and voiceovers provided by student actors, with the help of their lecturer.

The campaign film was used across social media and SkyTV and was seen by 958,922 people – a quarter of Scotland’s adult population.

Marie Hendry, Chief Executive of CDN, said:

“Being shortlisted for this award is fantastic recognition for the CDN Marketing and Communications Network.

“It shows the power and impact of what can be achieved when colleges collaborate, sharing their skills, expertise and creativity by working together with a single purpose.

“Congratulations to the college marketing teams across the country who created and delivered Choose College, and huge thanks to the Scottish Funding Council who supported this campaign through the Young Persons Guarantee.”

The winners will be announced in November. Meanwhile, #ChooseCollege 2023 launches on 31 July and runs until 27 August.

