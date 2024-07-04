See The Future of Creativity at ‘Stoke Connected’

Digital & Creative Students from Stoke on Trent College will be showcasing their work at their end-of-year exhibition called ‘Stoke Connected’ at The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery.

Stoke Connected, which runs from Thursday 4 July until 1 September, will see work across 4 levels of 11 different courses from students who study in the Digital & Creative Hub, based at the College’s Cauldon campus.

The exhibition focuses around the theme of Connections and covers 7 topics:

• Connections

• Speed, Randomness, and Time

• History

• Plastic Ocean

• Surfaces

• Creating Work for An Audience

• Homage

One of the highlights, will be a short documentary shot by creative media student George Smith-Briggs, about the National Garden Festival, held on Festival Park in 1986. The Garden Festival was one of the most successful and was seen as a catalyst for tourism in Stoke-on-Trent.

Another Stoke Connected student exhibitor Lia Dellicompagni, has also recently had her work selected to be showcased at the Origins Creatives exhibition, which opens at the Mall Galleries in Central London from 17-20 July 2024. Origins Creatives, is organised by the University of the Arts London (UAL), with Lia’s work selected from over 500 entries submitted by further education providers from all over the country.

Level 1 Art & Design student Andrea Horakova’s project consisted of transforming plastic bags and fabrics into a hanging jellyfish design. The aquatic theme was based around the amount of plastic being dumped in the ocean plus climate change and the need to look after the environment.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“This exhibition connects the City to its heritage and explores the theme of connections through ceramics, professional portrait and architectural photography, and fascinating documentaries. Visitors will get to discover the innovative and creative work of our Digital & Creative students.

Digital designs, visual art plus plenty more, will help showcase the future of creativity in our City. We would also like to thank The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery for providing us with an incredible space across the summer for visitors to experience Stoke Connected.”