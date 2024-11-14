SEND students see their artwork up in lights at the Old Street Digital Canvas

Unique artistic creations from students at New City College are being displayed on one of London’s most impressive digital displays – the Old Street Digital Canvas.

The talented SEND students from NCC Hackney Campus enjoyed a visit out of lessons to see their work up in lights this week.

They were proud to witness their designs on the huge digital screen at Old Street Roundabout and share their work with the thousands of commuters, drivers, pedestrians and nearby residents who all pass by the busy London landmark daily.

Featuring unique and varied depictions of eyes – some realistic and others abstract ­– the artwork explores the concept of perception and symbolises that each person sees the world differently, while sharing fundamental connections.

Shona Benfield, Senior Curriculum Manager of the SEND department at Hackney Campus, said: “We are thrilled to see our students’ work showcased in such a prestigious setting. This incredible opportunity allows them to gain exposure and confidence as emerging artists and the Old Street Digital Canvas is the perfect stage to celebrate their creativity.”

Hoxton East and Shoreditch Councillor Anya Sizer, who is the ‘SEND champion’ for the Borough of Hackney, went to view the artwork with the students, and told them the feedback from local people had been brilliant.

She added: “It’s so important to celebrate all the amazing things our SEND community are doing. This is a huge achievement for the students and I know it means so much to them to see their artwork displayed on this impressive screen.

“There is so much we can learn from this piece, which is about how they see the world. It is an important message, showing we need to do more to recognise this community, and see the colour within it.”

The students’ inspiring artwork has been displayed every minute for ten seconds from November 4 and will remain until November 17 – giving them a prominent platform to share their voices and creativity with the public.

The Old Street Digital Canvas Project has not only highlighted the talent within the SEND community, it has also emphasised the significance of inclusivity in the arts.

New City College offers a comprehensive range of training and support to learners with Special Needs and Disabilities to help them achieve their aspirations. Courses such as Encounter, Discovery and Move On are designed to help students become more independent, build their confidence and communication skills, and become ready for adult life.