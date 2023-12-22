Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

SERC Bangor Students Organise Gifts for Charities

SERC December 22, 2023
0 Comments
SERC Bangor Students Organise Gifts for Charities

SERC A Level students in Bangor Campus have donated 80 gift bags and parcels to local charities as well as to individual people living in the Bangor community.

The SERC students collected Christmas gifts including toiletries, fluffy socks, books, sweets, selection boxes, chocolates, jams, chutneys, hand warmers, Christmas crackers, gloves, hats, scarves, toys, stationery, mugs, coffees, teas, hot chocolate, biscuits, mince pies, and much more.

These gifts went to clients of Women’s Aid Federation NI, the lead voluntary organisation in Northern Ireland addressing domestic abuse and providing services for women and children, and to AGENDA (AGE North Down and Ards), which is part of AGE NI, Northern Ireland’s largest charity for older people. The gifts were tailored to each charity, with packages designed for women, teenagers and children going to Women’s Aid and packages designed for older men and women going to AGENDA. Gifts were also given to people within the local Bangor community who live on their own.

Amy Rafferty, SERC Lecturer in A Levels, comments, “A huge thank you from all the students and staff in the Bangor A Level department to everyone’s exceptionally kind donations to the Christmas Gift Drive this year! The charities were over the moon when they received the gifts, emphasising how many individuals and families will benefit from the kindness of those who donated.”

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Topics:
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .