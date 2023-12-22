SERC Bangor Students Organise Gifts for Charities

SERC A Level students in Bangor Campus have donated 80 gift bags and parcels to local charities as well as to individual people living in the Bangor community.

The SERC students collected Christmas gifts including toiletries, fluffy socks, books, sweets, selection boxes, chocolates, jams, chutneys, hand warmers, Christmas crackers, gloves, hats, scarves, toys, stationery, mugs, coffees, teas, hot chocolate, biscuits, mince pies, and much more.

These gifts went to clients of Women’s Aid Federation NI, the lead voluntary organisation in Northern Ireland addressing domestic abuse and providing services for women and children, and to AGENDA (AGE North Down and Ards), which is part of AGE NI, Northern Ireland’s largest charity for older people. The gifts were tailored to each charity, with packages designed for women, teenagers and children going to Women’s Aid and packages designed for older men and women going to AGENDA. Gifts were also given to people within the local Bangor community who live on their own.

Amy Rafferty, SERC Lecturer in A Levels, comments, “A huge thank you from all the students and staff in the Bangor A Level department to everyone’s exceptionally kind donations to the Christmas Gift Drive this year! The charities were over the moon when they received the gifts, emphasising how many individuals and families will benefit from the kindness of those who donated.”

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in