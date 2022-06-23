Shopping Cart

From education to employment
SERC Barbering Student Owen- A Cut Above the Rest

SERC Glass June 23, 2022
0 Comments
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Level 3 barbering student, Owen Andrews was recently announced as winner of the Young Barber of the Year Award, at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 which was hosted at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

SERC was also proud to learn that alumni Jack Greer and Owen Killen were also in attendance at the awards as finalists in their respective categories.

Sarah June Robinson, Lecturer in Hair and Barbering taught all three of the mentioned finalists including the victorious Owen Andrews.  She spoke about Owen and his success, “He is an enthusiastic, talented young barber, a quick learner and was first to complete his course while working part-time in Kings Barbers to gain experience.  He is also a competitive young student keen to enter competitions. Another demonstration of his desire to strive towards great things, was his eagerness to attend all SERC organised barbering workshops and seminars with well-known barbers to gain as much knowledge as possible, frequently asking questions.  

She added, “His aim is to broaden his training and join the part-time hairdressing course at SERC in September 2022.  I’m happy to learn that he is willing to pass his knowledge and experiences at SERC on to new Level 2 Barbering students, offering to give demonstrations and talks about his positive experiences at SERC.”

Speaking about his award win, Owen said, “It feels like all my hard work and dedication has paid off. Knowing it was a very close competition between the other barbers, I’m so grateful that they chose me. Hearing them call my name on the night sent me to cloud 9, nothing could take the smile off my face. I enjoyed the night, spending time with the boys I work with and getting a great opportunity to socialise within the hair community.”

Owen added “My time at SERC has been very enjoyable and the lessons always have had me intrigued. My tutor Sarah June Robinson was absolutely brilliant with me and always wanted to help and develop my skills.”

Speaking about his future aspirations, Owen said, “I would love to get into teaching barbering around the UK, as there are so many opportunities out there. I still have so much to learn, and that’s what the best thing about being in a trade with hair, is that you can never stop learning different skills and techniques that you can use.”

Congratulations to Owen on a fantastic win. If you would like to find out more about SERC’s Barbering courses, please click here.

