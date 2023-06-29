Shipley College Care Collaboration

Shipley College students have been working with a local care organisation to help them to promote and market their services whilst providing the students with some fantastic practical experience.

The collaboration between Creative Media students and Care Dynamics Yorkshire, has seen the students following a client brief as part of their BTEC course, to create three videos to be used for promotion, staff training and inductions.

The students captured hundreds of hours of footage of care workers, office staff and customers. The students also took part in a formal presentation to the organisation to present their videos.

Carlo Moorhouse, Operations Manager at Care Dynamics explained, “The videos certainly captured our key objectives and so much more. The films tell a story in the eyes of our colleagues and the customers we support, as well as capturing our company ethos and values.”

Debbie Morrisroe, Creative Media course leader At Shipley College says, “I’m extremely proud of the group. Their final products demonstrate that they fully understood the brief. It’s fantastic that the work they have produced will actually be used by Care Dynamics.”

