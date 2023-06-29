Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Shipley College Care Collaboration

FE News Editor June 29, 2023
0 Comments

Shipley College students have been working with a local care organisation to help them to promote and market their services whilst providing the students with some fantastic practical experience.

The collaboration between Creative Media students and Care Dynamics Yorkshire, has seen the students following a client brief as part of their BTEC course, to create three videos to be used for promotion, staff training and inductions.

The students captured hundreds of hours of footage of care workers, office staff and customers. The students also took part in a formal presentation to the organisation to present their videos.

Carlo Moorhouse, Operations Manager at Care Dynamics explained,  “The videos certainly captured our key objectives and so much more. The films tell a story in the eyes of our colleagues and the customers we support, as well as capturing our company ethos and values.”

Debbie Morrisroe, Creative Media course leader At Shipley College says, “I’m extremely proud of the group. Their final products demonstrate that they fully understood the brief. It’s fantastic that the work they have produced will actually be used by Care Dynamics.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .