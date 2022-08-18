Shipley College students amongst first in the country to receive results for brand new T Level qualifications!

Huge celebrations are in order as Shipley College students, part of the first wave of T Level students in the country, received fantastic grades this Results Day. The flagship national qualification includes a 45-60 day industry work placement to enhance students’ skills and offer real-life experience of work environments.

Shipley College were one of the first in the country to facilitate the new government-driven qualifications, offering T Levels in Digital, Health and Education & Childcare with more subjects to offer the pioneering qualification in coming years. These courses have been designed in collaboration with leading employers to provide the skills that businesses across the region are actively looking for when recruiting new staff.

Nathan is one of our students who received his results after completing his Digital Programming T Level course, this is what he had to say about his experience;

‘The T Level course helped me learn about a range of ideas and concepts across different subjects within IT. Additionally I was taught by a range of tutors who are also industry professionals which allowed us to learn and have good insights into a wide range of subject areas. During my industry placement I gained valuable experience in networking solutions, increased my employability skills, as well as made industry connections and learnt about the working environment in the IT industry’.

Heather Savage, Head of Full-time Curriculum, has been instrumental in the implementation of T Levels and is particularly proud of this first cohort’s achievements;

‘We are delighted and very proud that all of the first Bradford T Level cohort have achieved this new and prestigious qualification. It is even more impressive that they did this during a pandemic. The students have been hard working, determined and independent minded. During their two years they have been keen to learn from the academic team and from the computing professionals with whom they have worked. We are also very grateful to their employers for engaging with the Digital T Levels. T Levels are proving to be a great and high-quality blend of classroom and work-based learning and Shipley College is proud to have led their introduction to Bradford. Congratulations to our young people and good luck for their future digital career!’

More T Level courses are due to be added for September 2023 including Textiles, Content Creation and Environmental Landscaping, which will greatly expand the curriculum at Shipley College.

