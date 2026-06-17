Shipley College students collaborate with Endometriosis Awareness North give voice to Women Through New #UNHEARD Campaign

Creative Media students at Shipley College have partnered with Endometriosis Awareness

North charity to launch #UNHEARD, a powerful new campaign designed to raise awareness

of endometriosis and amplify the voices of women living with the condition.

At the heart of the campaign is a 10-minute documentary produced by students, featuring

the emotional and deeply personal stories of six women who have experienced years of

pain, delayed diagnoses and challenges accessing appropriate treatment and support. For

many, receiving a diagnosis took more than a decade, while some have faced life altering

complications, including organ damage or removal.

The campaign aims to shine a light on the realities of living with endometriosis and

encourage action to improve women’s healthcare services across the UK.

Each participant’s full interview, titled Unheard No More, is available to watch at:

https://endo-unheard-voices.lovable.app/#stories

The campaign is calling for:

One-stop endometriosis clinics with specialist expertise

Faster diagnosis and treatment pathways

Improved NHS women’s health services

Greater public awareness of endometriosis, which affects an estimated one in ten women

Members of the public are encouraged to:

Members of the public are encouraged to: Sign the campaign petition calling for improvements to women’s healthcare services

Contact their MP using a downloadable campaign letter

Record and share a 30-second “#UNHEARD” video describing their own experiences of

endometriosis and the challenges they have faced.

The campaign will officially launch at a special event hosted at Shipley College, where local MPs, healthcare leaders and community organisations have been invited to hear the women’s stories first-hand and discuss the need for change.

Dr Anita Sharma Founder of Endometriosis Awareness North, said:

“Women living with endometriosis have spent too long feeling unheard. Through this campaign, we want to turn awareness into action and encourage meaningful improvements to diagnosis, treatment and support. Working alongside the talented students at Shipley College has enabled us to create a platform where women can share their experiences and be listened to. We now hope people across the country will join us by sharing their stories and adding their voices to the campaign.”

Maria Bukhari, Creative Media Student at Shipley College, said:

“Producing this documentary has been a powerful experience. Listening to the women involved made us realise just how many people are affected by endometriosis and how important it is that their experiences are heard. We hope the campaign encourages greater understanding of the condition and helps bring positive change for those living with it.”

The #UNHEARD campaign has been developed as part of a live client project between Shipley College Creative Media students and Endometriosis Awareness North, giving students the opportunity to create professional media content that supports an important community cause while developing industry relevant skills.