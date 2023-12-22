Silver standard for Chichester College Group in Teaching Excellence Framework

Chichester College Group (CCG) has been awarded the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Silver award for its overall higher education provision.



It is the first major higher education (HE) review of the college group since its merger with Greater Brighton Metropolitan College in 2022.



TEF awards recognise and rewards excellent teaching and student experience at higher education providers in the UK. Silver ratings are awarded for delivering high quality teaching, learning and outcomes for students.



The group, which is comprised of seven colleges across West Sussex and Brighton & Hove including Northbrook College, Chichester College and Crawley College, offers a range of university-level qualifications awarded by leading universities including the prestigious University of the Arts London (UAL), University of Portsmouth and University of Chichester.



These industry-focused diplomas and degrees range from business and engineering to the creative and performing arts.



CCG’s HE provision received silver in all areas in the recent TEF review, including outcomes for students and student experience.



Vicki Illingworth, Executive Principal of the Chichester College Group, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted that the group has been recognised for the excellent quality of teaching and learning experienced by our higher education students.



“Both CCG and Greater Brighton Metropolitan College were rated silver in their previous reviews, so to retain this for the group, post-merger, is fantastic.



“This Silver rating can give students confidence in the quality of teaching they will receive at our colleges.”





Helena Thomas, Principal at Northbrook and Worthing Colleges and the group’s strategic lead for higher education, added:

“Our graduates go on to experience some truly outstanding career successes – working in industry-leading companies and performing on the greatest stages. We are proud to play our part in helping them to fulfil their ambitions.



“To receive an overall TEF Silver rating, along with silver ratings for outcomes for students and student experience, is a fantastic achievement for our amazing staff. We’re absolutely thrilled.”



The TEF was developed by the Department for Education and is carried out by the Office for Students. The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts, including academics, students and other experts.



They are assessed against criteria that covers teaching quality, learning environment and student outcomes, taking in evidence from national data and evidence submitted by the education provider.

Published in