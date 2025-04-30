Sinead Secures Spot in Prestigious National Trade Finals

Sinead McLaren, an 18-year-old joinery apprentice from Galashiels, is turning dreams into reality after she secured a coveted place in the finals of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Selected from over 2,000 talented applicants across the UK, Sinead’s journey to the top tier of this year’s competition is a powerful testament to her passion, dedication, and skill.

The @BordersCollege student, who is employed by Aitchison Roofing and joinery, is now preparing to compete in the prestigious two-day final, which will take place in London, for the chance to be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025.

Currently completing her apprenticeship after starting her journey on the Schools Academy Programme, Sinead has already impressed judges with her commitment and talent to earn her spot among the final 10 apprentices, who will now go head-to-head for the title—and a life-changing prize bundle worth £10,000 in technology, training, and tools.

Sinead’s success could also bring benefits to her college, with a £2,000 Screwfix voucher for workshop equipment up for grabs if she takes home the win.

Sinead said:

“I’m incredibly proud to have made it to the final and to represent Galashiels on a national stage. I discovered my love for woodworking when I was 14, so being recognised as a joinery apprentice means the world to me.”

Her journey is not just about personal achievement—it’s about paving the way for others.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to share my story and hopefully inspire more people, especially women, to explore careers in the trade.”

Having worked tirelessly to reach this milestone, Sinead remains focused and full of hope.

“I’ve put everything into getting this far. Being in the final is an incredible honour, and I can’t wait for the experience in London.”

Her story is a shining example of where dedication and belief can lead—and a powerful inspiration for the next generation of tradespeople.

