Sixth form students focus on the environment in new national art exhibition

Today sees the launch of Planet Future, an online exhibition of pictures created by sixth form college students. The exhibition showcases students’ creative interpretation of the challenges facing the environment, and their reflections on the sustainability agenda. More than 180 students from 64 colleges submitted their artwork for the exhibition that runs until 21stJuly 2022. The exhibition is being co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association and all pictures can be viewed on the SFCA gallery website here.

Launching today’s exhibition:

Alex Burghart MP, Minister for Skills, said:

“SFCA’s Planet Future exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent in the sixth form college sector. My congratulations go to all the students involved. The sustainability agenda has never been more important, and the exhibition highlights students’ hopes and fears about the future, while also showcasing their enormous creativity and innovation.”

Bill Watkin, Chief Executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said:

“This online exhibition is a way of celebrating the arts and recognising excellence in sixth form colleges. The artwork – all produced by 16-19 year-old students in sixth form colleges across England – indicates how young people are feeling about our climate and the environment, and how they view the wider sustainability agenda. But the exhibition also offers an opportunity to celebrate the importance and power of art in education, as well as the artists’ quality, creativity and talent”.

