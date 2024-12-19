Sophie makes success look like child’s play

Sophie Redpath has much to shout about after completing the SVQ 3 in Social Services Children and Young People course with Borders College Department of Enterprise and Business Information department.

Described by her peers as having a strong work ethic, Scottish Borders Council employee Sophie commented on her studies, saying:

“I have really enjoyed my time completing the course. I have gained a huge amount of knowledge around children and their development, as well as increasing my experience daily within this role.

“My Tutor, Fiona, has guided me through the course and has supported me the whole way. I am very thankful I had this opportunity and would recommend this course to anyone.”

Borders College Tutor/Assessor Fiona Aitchison, who mentored Sophie through her studies, said:

“With a friendly, positive and kind attitude, Sophie excelled with her award. She consistently displayed a strong work ethic, which was commended by her employer and work colleagues.

“Throughout her learning journey, her presence in her work setting created a fun and safe atmosphere for the children. She could put into practice the knowledge that she was gaining from her award, thus enhancing her skills and abilities with the children, parents and colleagues within her setting.

“It was a pleasure to witness Sophie’s confidence and ability grow from strength to strength, and she has a bright future ahead in early learning and childcare.”

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The college is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The college offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.

These are just some of the factors that contribute to Borders College’s reputation as a great college to study at, offering a supportive learning environment, industry relevance, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.