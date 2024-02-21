South Devon College lecturer makes top 1%

A lecturer from University Centre South Devon, part of South Devon College, is now part of a very exclusive group.

Katy Joy, Curriculum Head for Initial Teacher Education and Community Learning, has been awarded the highly regarded and globally recognised Principal Fellowship Higher Education Award from Advance Higher Education. Katy is joining a unique group of only 1% of Principal Fellows worldwide.

Principal Fellowship is awarded to highly experienced professionals who can demonstrate they meet the criteria of Descriptor 4 of the PSF, involving a sustained record of effectiveness and positive impact in strategic leadership over a period of five to seven years.

Katy Joy celebrates her Principal Fellowship Award

Katy Joy has 16 years’ experience of teaching, of which 12 of those have included Higher Education. Her specialism is Education and Outdoor Education.

She said: “The application involved a written submission that demonstrated my sustained record of effective strategic leadership in academic practice and academic development as a key contribution to high quality student learning.

“In order to achieve this, among other advocate statements, I had to provide evidence of my active commitment to, and championing of, all dimensions of the Framework, through work with students and staff, and in institutional developments.

“It also highlighted my ability to establish effective organisational policies and/or strategies for supporting and promoting others (e.g. through mentoring, coaching) in delivering high quality teaching and support for learning.”

Advance HE is a member-led charity of and for the sector that works with partners worldwide to improve higher education for staff, students and society and, according to Advance HE records, only just over 1,000 of total fellows worldwide are Principal Fellows, representing the full range of strategic leadership in higher education.

Dr Kat Jones, Dean of Higher Education, Quality, and Academic Registrar at UCSD, said:

“We’re extremely proud of Katy Joy and her achievements in the Principal Fellowship Higher Education Award. It’s an exceptional award and a true reflection of her commitment and dedication to education. Our students and academic community will continue to benefit from her experience and knowledge.”

Principal Fellowship is recognised and valued worldwide and is a reflection of the recipient’s commitment to teaching, learning and the student experience, whilst highlighting personal development and strategic leadership.

Katy continued: “I feel privileged to have my work recognised at this level and it has provided with me a sense of achievement for the work I have done to date and will continue to do.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues at South Devon College for their continued support.”

