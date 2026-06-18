South Hampshire College Group Supporting STEM Showcase in Gosport

South Hampshire College Group is playing a key role in delivering the Newton Programme in Gosport, collaborating with international businesses to provide local school pupils with immersive STEM learning experiences in mathematics and aeronautics from 15–26 June.

The Newton Room is a pop-up, purpose-built aircraft simulator classroom, that utilises immersive, hands-on activities to provide STEM education for students in local Fareham and Gosport schools. STEM education is a specialised learning pathway that integrates Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in practical ways to prepare students for future careers in a highly technological world. The unveiling took place at StandardAero Gosport, an international facility dedicated to MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) operations, with students, senior leaders at Boeing and FIRST Scandinavia, and MP for Gosport Caroline Dinenage, present for the ribbon cutting.

As part of this programme, which began on Monday 15 June and runs until Friday 26 June, three teachers from South Hampshire College Group will be supporting with the delivery of the popular ‘Up in the Air with Numbers’ module, which requires students to solve a series of challenging tasks. These include performing a number of distance, speed and time calculations, devising a flight plan and then piloting the flight path, using top-of-the-range flight simulator technology to do so.

This special experience is a global initiative presented by global industry company Boeing in collaboration with Norway’s FIRST Scandinavia who engineered the project. The Newton Programme engaged over 21000 students worldwide in 2025, and is designed to spark an interest in the aviation industry, with Boeing projecting demand for 660,000 new pilots and 710,000 maintenance technicians over the next 20 years.

Emily Mansfield, Head of English and Maths at Fareham College, part of South Hampshire College Group, said:

“I am delighted that we have been able to support the delivery of the Newton Room programme, engineered by FIRST Scandinavia and presented by Boeing. Working closely with StandardAero, my staff have been selected from the Maths and English team at South Hampshire College Group, to help create an exciting opportunity for young people to explore mathematics and aviation through real-world STEM challenges.

“This purpose-built aircraft simulator classroom will provide immersive, hands-on learning experiences for schools across Gosport and Fareham, helping to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, technicians, and innovators.

“At South Hampshire College Group, we are passionate about supporting our local feeder schools and building strong partnerships that raise aspirations and showcase the exciting career opportunities available through STEM education.”