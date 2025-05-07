South Yorkshire Business Leaders Urge Home Secretary to Support International Students

South Yorkshire business leaders are urging the government to consider the critical role that international students play in the growth and success of UK businesses when developing the forthcoming Immigration White Paper.

Representatives from business groups across the region published an open letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighting the importance of international students to economic prosperity in South Yorkshire, warning that any measures that restrict international students who can come to the UK would harm local businesses and regional regeneration.

The letter, signed by the Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham and Doncaster Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, Confederation of British Industry (Yorkshire & Humber), the Company of Cutlers’ in Hallamshire, the South Yorkshire Institute of Directors and Made in Sheffield – urges the government not to make any changes to international student immigration policy that would have a detrimental impact on businesses in UK towns and cities.

Business leaders outlined their support for the continuation of the Graduate visa route – a visa which allows international students to stay in the UK for two years after graduation, or three years for those with a PhD. This is a key part of UK universities’ offer to prospective international students and enables businesses to benefit from this talent.

Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Upon graduating, international students continue to contribute to the region by working with and for us. The Graduate visa route is an important part of maintaining UK higher education’s competitiveness and can also be a means by which international students use their talent to help grow our businesses domestically and internationally. And, on top of that, they act as advocates for the region when returning home.

“We recognise the long-lasting impact that international students’ soft power has on South Yorkshire.”

The letter follows the publication of a statement by leaders across South Yorkshire, including MPs and the South Yorkshire Mayor, showing their support for international students and the positive impact they have on communities in the region.

The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University are home to more than 11,000 international students from more than 150 countries.

Sheffield Central is the second highest parliamentary constituency for net economic impact in the UK, with the contribution of international students from both universities reaching £521 million, meaning the area was financially better off by £5,800 per person, on average, because of international students.