Sport students inspired by university fair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Students from Barking & Dagenham College’s Sport BTEC programme recently attended the University Fair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – an inspiring and eye-opening event designed to help them explore the exciting possibilities of higher education and future careers.

Held at one of London’s most iconic venues, the fair brought together a diverse range of universities and higher education providers from across the UK, giving students a unique opportunity to learn more about the wide variety of academic and vocational routes available after college. Throughout the day, learners took part in a series of engaging and interactive seminars, workshops, and Q&A sessions covering topics such as university life, student finance, accommodation, and the application process. The sessions also offered practical advice on choosing the right course, writing a personal statement, and managing the transition from college to university.

One of the most valuable aspects of the event was the chance for students to speak directly with university representatives. These conversations provided a genuine insight into what studying at higher education level is really like — from the expectations of university courses to the opportunities for social activities, sports, and student support. Many students found it particularly useful to see how their current BTEC qualifications could open doors to a wide range of degree options, including sports science, physiotherapy, nutrition, business, teaching, and even sports journalism.

The experience proved to be both motivational and confidence-building, encouraging learners to think more deeply about their personal ambitions and future goals. For many, it was the first time they had been able to picture themselves at university, sparking enthusiasm for the next stage of their journey. It also gave them a clearer understanding of how higher education can shape their career pathways and personal growth.

Student Albert Pearce reflected on the experience, saying:

“The university fair was really helpful — it allowed me to explore universities and courses that I hadn’t looked at before. The seminar gave me a real sense of what university life would be like, which has made me feel more comfortable about applying and getting ready for university.”

Lucas Michael, Curriculum Lead for Sport & Uniformed Public Services, added:

“It was fantastic to see our learners take genuine ownership of their progression beyond further education. They showed enthusiasm, curiosity, and confidence throughout the day — exactly the mindset we encourage for their future success.”

The event not only broadened students’ horizons but also reinforced Barking & Dagenham College’s ongoing commitment to supporting every learner in discovering, planning, and achieving their next steps beyond college life. Experiences like this play a vital role in helping young people make informed choices about their futures — ensuring they are inspired, empowered, and ready to succeed in whichever path they choose to follow.