SPORTING SUCCESS FOR STELLAR COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM

Football players from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have been celebrating after their team was crowned as champions of the AoC Sport West Midlands Football League.

Joshua Taylor, Lecturer in Sport and Football Academy lead said, “The team’s performances have shown ambitious attacking qualities with 61 goals scored and only eight conceded in 12 games. The players have built a caring, cohesive environment where they can challenge one another and develop together.

“NWSLC has competed in over 25 fixtures this season within the East Midlands and West Midlands Leagues and all the players involved have worked really hard to make this achievement happen. I feel incredibly privileged to have worked with these players; they have been exceptional this year.”

The news comes ahead of the launch of an NWSLC Football Academy in September 2022 led by UEFA-qualified coaches that will offer talented football players who enrol on college courses the chance to refine their football skills, compete in college league matches, and take advantage of links with football clubs.

Joshua Taylor is keen to hear from students at any campus of the college and from prospective students applying to join the college this year. Football club sessions and trials are now taking place. For more information visit the Football Academy page on the NWSLC website.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “This is a fantastic achievement for our talented football team, and we are delighted with their success. By launching the Football Academy, we are supporting students to maintain their football skills while also moving on with their education and maintaining a focus on academic achievement as well as opening doors to the possibility of a career in sport.”

