Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

Square study reveals the digital transformation of the UK’s professional services industry

Aliyah August 3, 2022
0 Comments

Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, has today released new research that looks at the future of professional services across the UK. 

The report uncovers the principal challenges faced by professional service businesses, while also identifying the technology solutions available to help them continue to grow. The impact of the pandemic is no longer the primary concern for professional service providers with businesses listing rising costs, supply chain and resourcing issues, increasingly complex budgets, tax, and regulatory changes as the main challenges in the industry. 

“When the world went online during the pandemic, technology helped businesses survive,” said Niamh Cunningham, Senior Manager, International Finance and Strategy at Square. “One of the lasting benefits we’ve seen for businesses was the shift to digital ways of working. This switch is providing solutions to challenges all across the professional services sector by allowing businesses to be agile. Our sellers are continuously finding new and more efficient ways of working that prioritise expertise, implementing technology, and setting their business apart in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

To identify where professional service providers are on their digital transformation journey, Square asked 300 decision-makers how technology has transformed their business.

Some of the key finding from the report include:

  • Exploring opportunities – 43% said their business had expanded into a new vertical in the past year with a further 43% intending to target a new vertical in the next 12 months    
  • Omnichannel approach – 75% said their business provides products and services across multiple channels with just over half saying those channels are synchronised    
  • New ways of working – 67% said new ways of working (e.g. remote working, cloud-based platforms, and accessible data) have improved their business practice
  • Process automation – 61% said their business intends to increase their use of automated tools in the next 12 months with 42% using them for financial processes
  • External expertise – 61% said their business increased the use of freelancers and consultants during the last year

“There’s no question that professional services have become more competitive during recent years,” said Anne Harris, UK Product Specialist at Square. “Turbulence in the marketplace has easily managed using products like Square Marketing and Invoice tools.”

Despite a difficult period, the future of professional services is full of opportunities. For a full analysis of the top industry trends, insights from Square experts, and real-life business examples, you can access the report here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Aliyah
Aliyah, Digital Marketer and Livestream Co-ordinator at FE News

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this