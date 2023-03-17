St Vincent College music students take to stage to raise money for earthquake victims

ST VINCENT College music students who were moved by footage of the Turkey and Syria earthquake will be showcasing their talents at a concert to raise money for victims next month.

Several bands made up of students will be playing at the college’s Jervis Gallery in Mill Lane, Gosport, from 6pm to 10pm on April 1. Music teacher Chris Harris said the young people came up with the idea after returning from half term and discussing the tragedy.

“Many students mentioned how upset and affected they were by the footage they had seen on the news and one student, Leo Limerick, said he wished we could do something about it,” said Mr Harris.

“This led to a discussion about what we could do as a music department and a group of students said they would like to run a fundraiser as part of their coursework.”

They researched different charities and were inspired by the Disasters Emergency Committee, which said even a small amount of money can have a massive impact.

“We then started promoting the concert and pulling together other musicians who are willing to help,” said Mr Harris. “We are all really looking forward to it. As well as giving our students a platform to showcase their talents, we will also be raising money for a very good cause.”

Aside from the students who will be up on stage, others will be giving up their time as sound technicians and stewards.

Principal Andy Grant said: “I’m delighted and proud to see our students stepping up like this and thinking of others. They are a very talented group and using their talent as a force for good like this does them all credit. It should be a very good night.”

Entry to the gig is free but students will be collecting donations for the DEC appeal on the night.

