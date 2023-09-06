Start of university term to be hit with five days of UK-wide strikes

Staff at 140 universities across the UK will strike for five days later this month in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions, the University and College Union (UCU) announced today (Wednesday).

At 136 of the 140 universities, UCU members will strike for five consecutive days from Monday 25 to Friday 29 September. Strikes will hit four Scottish universities on slightly different dates to coincide with local action by other unions.

The dispute centres on low pay and working conditions. Employer body, the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) has imposed a pay award for 23/24 worth just 5% for most UCU members, even though they overwhelmingly voted to reject it. UCU is also demanding action on gig-economy employment practices and high workloads.

UCU has now withdrawn its marking and assessment boycott. This has been ongoing since Thursday 20 April. It will also begin reballoting universities shortly. This will allow it to escalate the dispute by taking further action this year and into 2024. Staff are continuing other forms of industrial action, including working to rule, not undertaking any voluntary activities, and not rescheduling lectures or classes cancelled due to strike action.

UCU’s analysis of universities shows the sector generated more money than ever last year while the proportion going to staff fell to a record low.

UCU has agreed to a joint review of sector finances alongside UCEA.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘We are left with no option but to strike during the start of term because our members refuse to stand by while pay is eroded and staff are shunted onto gig-economy contracts.

‘It is shameful that vice-chancellors still refuse to settle the dispute despite a year of unprecedented disruption, and have instead imposed a pay award that staff overwhelmingly rejected. Universities are richer than ever, generating tens of billions of pounds in income and hoarding billions more in cash deposits. But they won’t give staff their fair share, a pay award of 5% is a huge real-terms pay cut and is substantially lower than school teachers received.

‘We have sought to settle this dispute at every opportunity, including agreeing to a joint review of sector finances, but we are faced with employers that want to see staff and students suffer. We desperately hope vice-chancellors realise we are going nowhere without a fair settlement and make us a realistic offer. If they do not, campuses will be marred by picket lines during fresher’s week, and we will launch a new strike ballot allowing us to take action well into 2024.’

Universities taking strike action for five consecutive days from Monday 25 September to Friday 29 September over pay and conditions:

Aberdeen, The University of Abertay University Aberystwyth University Anglia Ruskin University Aston University Arts University Bournemouth Bangor University Bath University of Bath Spa University Bedfordshire University of Birkbeck, University of London Birmingham, The University of Birmingham Newman University Bishop Grosseteste University Buckinghamshire New University Bolton The University of Bournemouth University Bradford, University of Bristol, University of Brunel University Cambridge, University of Canterbury Christ Church University Cardiff, University of (strike action is over punitive pay deductions for those who took part in the marking and assessment boycott) Cardiff Metropolitan University Chester, University of Chichester, University of City, University of London Courtauld Institute of Art Coventry University Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Cumbria University of Derby University of De Montfort University Durham University East London, University of Edge Hill University Edinburgh, University of Edinburgh Napier University Essex, University of Exeter, University of Falmouth University Gloucestershire, University of Wrexham Glyndwr University Goldsmiths, University of London Greenwich, University of Glasgow School of Art Harper Adams University Heriot-Watt University Hertfordshire, University of Huddersfield, The University of Hull, The University of Kings College London Keele University Kent, The University of Kingston University Lancaster, University of Leeds, The University of Leeds Beckett University Leeds Trinity University Leicester, University of Lincoln, University of Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts LIPA Liverpool, University of Liverpool Hope University Liverpool John Moores University London Metropolitan University City Campus Loughborough University London South Bank University Essex London School of Economics London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine Manchester, University of (strike action is over punitive pay deductions for those who took part in the marking and assessment boycott. Staff are striking from Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 September, and Monday 25 September to Friday 29 September.) Manchester Metropolitan University Middlesex University Newcastle University Northampton, The University of Northumbria University Nottingham, The University of Norwich University of the Arts Open University Oxford, University of Oxford Brookes University University of Plymouth Plymouth Marjon University Portsmouth, University of Queen Mary University of London Queen Margaret University Royal College of Art Royal College of Music Royal Holloway, University of London Robert Gordon, The University of Roehampton University Rose Bruford College Royal Academy of Music Royal Agricultural University Royal Northern College of Music Royal Veterinary College, University of London Salford, The University of Senate House University of London Sheffield, The University of Sheffield Hallam University SOAS, University of London Solent University South Wales, University of Southampton, University of St Andrews, University of St Georges, University of London St Mary’s University Twickenham St Mary’s University College Belfast Stirling, The University of Stranmillis University College Suffolk, University of Sunderland, University of Surrey, University of Sussex, University of Swansea University Teesside, University of Trinity Laban University of the Arts London University College Birmingham University for the Creative Arts University College London Central Lancashire, University of Ulster University University of Wales Trinity Saint David Warwick, University of West London, University of West of England, University of the West of Scotland, University of the Westminster, University of Winchester, The University of Wolverhampton, University of Worcester, University of Writtle University College York, University of York St John University

