START-UPS AND SCALE-UPS URGED TO APPLY FOR 4th ANNUAL SUPER CONNECT FOR GOOD COMPETITION

The Super Connect for Good competition supported by Empact Ventures and Hays returns for a fourth year

This year, start-ups and scale-ups can enter across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia

Last year’s Global Winner was Global Teacher, who created a 3D-printed projector that doesn’t require electricity and will benefit children in developing countries

Start-ups and scale-ups from across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia New Zealand, and Asia, are being urged to apply for the annual Super Connect for Good Competition. The competition encourages entries from companies that are bringing about positive social change and impacting people’s lives through technology.

The competition is backed by global tech ‘Super Connectors’, Empact Ventures, and the world’s leading specialist in workforce solutions and recruitment, Hays. Over the past four years, the event has showcased many innovative tech start-ups and scale-ups from across the globe.

Last year, Global Teacher was announced as the Global Winner after creating a 3D-printed projector that doesn’t require electricity or internet access. The projector was produced to share learning resources with children in developing countries who are otherwise unable to access modern materials.

Applicants can enter across ten innovation streams including AI for Good, EdTech, HealthTech, MedTech, and Climate Tech. In addition, a new Tech for Diversity and Inclusion stream has been added this year, alongside two new impact challenges to support Mental Health and Wellbeing, and the Water Crisis.

Ten shortlisted companies from each innovation stream will then be announced in September 2023. They will go head-to-head in front of innovation partner judges* at the Top 100 Innovation Showcase event in October 2023. They will be listed in a Tech for Good report with each of the 10 innovation winners being featured in a case study in the 2024 edition.

The innovation partners include OVHcloud Start-up Program, Excelledia, Albion Business School, the Global Banking School, FinTech B2B Marketing, Lloyds Banking Group’s Launch Program, FinTech B2B Marketing, Siemens, Greenbackers Investment Capital, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds City Council, NIHR Surgical MedTech Co-operative, University of Portsmouth SIGHT Programme, GlobalGod, Invest Eastern France, Elliot for Water, Presidium Network, Minerva Venture and CodeCo.

The 10 regional winners will also be announced at this event and be invited to pitch at the global final in November 2023 selected by the regional partner judges. These include: Hays, Envestors, Angels Den, Menzies, Werks Group, She Loves Tech, Europe-India Centre for Business and Industry, IVY Cap Ventures, Startup Lisboa, R+I Germans Hospital Trias y Pujol, Aon, STARTPLATZ, CodeBase and Ruffena Capital

James Milligan, Global Head of Technology Solutions at Hays commented:

“It is a privilege to be involved in the Super Connect for Good competition for a fourth consecutive year. Over the past four years, we have provided a platform to individuals and businesses that are having a positive impact on societies across the globe and are helping to make the world a better place through technology. We’re looking forward to seeing the entries for this competition and the real-world problems that they’re looking to tackle”.

Kosta Mavroulakis, Founder & CEO of Empact Ventures commented:

“We are delighted to co-design the fourth edition of Super Connect for Good Competition 2023 to recognise and super connect the most impact-led tech start-ups and scale-ups with our long-time partner Hays. From the climate crisis to education inequality and healthcare, tech start-ups and scale-ups are helping to tackle society’s biggest issues today and tomorrow”.

The winners of the Super Connect for Good competition benefit from exposure and recognition, both regionally and globally, helping them to attract further opportunities for development, growth, and sustainability. Partners of the competition also support the journey of winners of the competition, from guaranteed pilots to exposure and business support. It also provides all applicants with ‘super connections’ to potential partners, clients or funders to support them to scale their impact.

Applications for the 2023 competition edition can be submitted on the Super Connect for Good website here.

Published in