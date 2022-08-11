“Stay calm, be positive and don’t panic” – advice for parents as A level results day approaches

With one week until A level results day on Thursday 18 August, parents are being urged to make sure they are best placed to support their offspring during what can be a nerve-wracking period.

This year, record numbers of 18-year-olds from the UK have applied for places at university, including the highest proportion ever from disadvantaged communities.

While the vast majority of applicants are expected to get into their first-choice university, those missing out on their firm or insurance choice will be able to explore many other great courses available through Clearing – as over 50,000 students across the UK did last year.

University of Brighton’s recruitment team is gearing up to help those students and their families, with a Clearing hotline providing access to friendly expert advisors and a whole host of ways to find out more about the courses available, including online Q&As, video guides and live chats with current Brighton students.

Carl Griffiths, Head of UK Recruitment at the University of Brighton, said:

“Choosing the right course and university is a big decision and we know it can be stressful. That’s why we’ve worked hard to make sure applicants are equipped with all the information they need to make the right choice for them and their families. We’re available to support all students and to help them through the process.”

Top tips for parents

Carl’s advice for parents and carers in the run-up to A-level results day is:

Don’t panic

“A-level results day can often be a day of celebration, but it can also be an unsettling time for you and your child. If your child doesn’t get the results they were hoping for, or they change their mind about where or what they want to study, the most important thing is to remember to stay calm, be positive and don’t panic.”

Be prepared

“Encourage your child to have a back-up plan of different options ready for results day. This could include potential options if they don’t achieve the grades they need and find themselves in Clearing.”

Take a step back

“We know it’s tempting for parents to want to get in touch with us themselves, but your child should be the one to make contact. At University of Brighton we really want to hear first-hand why prospective students want to study on a particular course, and to have the opportunity to get to know what inspires and motivates them.”

Have questions ready

“When getting in touch with us, your child will have the chance to ask important questions about more than just their course. You can help them produce a checklist of things to ask, whether that’s about accommodation, scholarships and financial support, clubs and societies or anything that else that you think will help them make an informed decision.”

