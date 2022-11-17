Stoke on Trent College unveils new plans to transform the landscape of both campuses

Stoke on Trent College has been successful in securing over £13m for 2 new state of the art buildings and transformation of their estate, as part of their exciting new plans which will see significant investment in both their Cauldon and Burslem Campuses.

The College has been successful in securing this funding from the Government’s Further Education Capital Transformation, T Level Capital and the Strategic Development funding schemes.

Ambitious plans will see the development of two new buildings, one on the Cauldon site in Shelton and the other on the site at Burslem. The new buildings will offer state of the art classrooms and teaching spaces and lead to the development of new curriculum areas to meet local skills needs. They will replace older buildings that are no longer sustainable and planned to be demolished once the new buildings are in place.

The introduction of electric vehicles and further digital capacity is also part of this raft of exciting developments at the College. Over £1m is being invested in its already outstanding construction facilities. These facilities will really benefit the local construction industry and those who wish to take up T Level in construction in September 2023. The reconfiguration of some existing spaces will better meet students’ needs and will ensure capacity for future growth. This will help to reinforce the College’s mission to provide an inclusive professional and technical education to energise and support the growth of the city region in key sector areas such as Construction, Health and Social Care, Engineering and STEM and Creative and Digital.

As well as providing future-proofed, modern campus buildings which optimise space utilisation and refreshed landscapes, the proposed developments will also create an accessible, welcoming and engaging environment to better connect the College with the wider community and make a positive difference to the Shelton and Burslem environments.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO said:

“In line with the College’s aspirations to be the best possible provider of technical education for the City, these developments will provide high quality learning spaces for our students and our staff and will offer industry standard facilities so students can achieve the skills and qualifications necessary to meet the changing needs of the region’s employers”

Jeremy Cartwright Chair of the Corporation said:

“We are delighted to play our part in the wider transformation of Stoke-on-Trent. These are exciting times with the announcement of three Levelling-Up projects across the City and this investment into our campuses will enable the College to further contribute to the City’s growth and prosperity “

Developments at both campuses will ensure the College can operate more efficiently, strengthen industry links and relationships, support local place-making ambitions, and meet the government’s objectives around environmental sustainability.

This latest announcement comes soon after the College unveiled its sector-leading Digital and Creative Hub to support the development of innovative high-tech, digital skills to boost employability and meet the growth in these important industries. This year it has introduced a new course in the Hub, Level 4 Gaming.

