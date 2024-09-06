Stroke survivor Alan inspires others with his positivity

Alan Hardie’s determination to remain positive and keep his brain active after suffering a stroke two years ago at the age of 56 is inspiring everyone he meets.

The stroke initially left Alan, 57, who lives in Gowerton, Swansea, with right-sided weakness and mild speech difficulties. He continues his own therapy to counter mobility difficulties.

He felt isolated until he joined a creative writing class for adults run by the City & County of Swansea Lifelong Learning Service at Gorseinon Library last year.

He heard about the class from Swansea Stroke Survivors Group and says writing about his stroke and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been “extremely cathartic”.

In recognition of his lifelong learning journey, Alan’s has been Highly Commended in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 which will be presented at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. Alan is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to his award, he said modestly: “Honestly, I’m still gobsmacked. I don’t really understand what makes me stand out but I’m delighted to be recognised.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Alan has suffered from PTSD for more than 30 years since attending a harrowing motorway accident as an Army Combat Medical Technician. The condition, which left him very depressed, was diagnosed by Combat Stress, the veterans’ mental health charity.

He had previously served with the Royal Army Medical Corps, qualifying as a senior staff nurse before returning to civvy street and becoming an NHS genetic counsellor, a job he loved until his stroke.

“Alan’s writing is heartfelt, funny and at times heart-breaking,” said his creative writing class tutor Carolyn Jones, who nominated him for an Inspire! Award. “He has written about his experience of having a stroke and the impact on him and on his wife, Kath. As he was reading his work to us, we were by turns laughing and crying.

“He has had to come to terms with early retirement, something he was not expecting at this point in his life. Even on days when he doesn’t feel well, he radiates positivity and approaches each writing task with purpose. Alan is unfailingly kind and supportive to the other class members.”

After the stroke, Alan was determined not to let negativity dominate his thoughts. “Don’t get me wrong, this was a traumatic event but I had to accept it and move on,” he said.

“I wanted an activity that was totally unrelated to my stroke, which would keep my mind active and move me out of isolation by meeting different people. Starting the creative writing course has normalised my life, as I now have important social interactions, new friendships and I’m learning at the same time.

“Hopefully, one day, I can write about my stroke experience and encourage members of the Swansea Stroke Survivors Group to share their experiences as well to help others in a similar situation.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”