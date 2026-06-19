Student designers hit the catwalk

Student designers from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently brought creativity to the catwalk with a vibrant fashion show held in the College’s Fleet Street Theatre.

The event welcomed an audience of friends, family, staff and invited guests for an evening dedicated to celebrating student creativity, innovation and technical skill. The theatre was transformed into a professional fashion show set-up, setting the stage for an engaging and high-energy show.

A highlight of the event was the lively catwalk display, featuring original collections from students’ own designs. From bold, conceptual pieces to contemporary, wearable fashion, the show demonstrated the breadth of talent across the College’s fashion courses.

The fashion show featured a diverse range of collections that highlighted learners’ creativity, technical skills and individual design identities. Themes ranged from sustainable fashion inspired by the 1940s “Make Do and Mend” movement and the cultural traditions of the kimono, to graffiti-influenced designs created through the deconstruction and reconstruction of existing garments.

Meanwhile, final major project individual collections explored an array of contemporary and historical influences, including Western fashion, 1970s glam rock, nature-inspired bridalwear, illustrated silk textiles, digital fashion and AI, futuristic design, and the rich history of Derby.

Supported by styling, music and choreography, the show created an immersive experience that brought each collection to life and gave students the opportunity to present their work in a professional setting. The garments showcased not only creativity but also strong technical ability and attention to detail.

The event was further enhanced by the support of international learners from Woosung College in South Korea, who are currently studying Hair and Beauty at BSDC, delivering striking hair and make-up looks that completed each design on the catwalk.

Kiran Moorley, Fashion Tutor at BSDC said: “We’re incredibly proud of the standard of work showcased in this year’s fashion show. The creativity, individuality and technical skill on display truly reflect the hard work and dedication of our students. Events like this are a fantastic opportunity for them to present their designs to a live audience and gain valuable experience for their future careers.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers a full range of Creative courses, including Fashion and Textiles; Games Design and Animation; Creative Content; Digital Art; Contemporary Art and Illustration; and 3D Mixed Media and Design. For more information about the range of courses on offer and the varied careers they can lead to, go to the College’s website – https://www.bsdc.ac.uk/creative-design.