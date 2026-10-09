Student filmmakers shine at North Wales horror festival

BUDDING filmmakers saw their work come to life on the big screen as part of a special showcase celebrating the next generation of creative talent.

Four films produced by Coleg Cambria students were selected for screening at the fifth Phantasmagoria Horror Film Festival in Cefn Mawr, Wrexham.

The Student Showcase opened the three-day festival at George Edwards Hall, bringing their work to a wider audience alongside movies by local and independent filmmakers.

Young filmmakers Charley Walker and Kaz Parry were among those attending with friends and family to see their work screened at the festival.

Charley’s film The Forrest and Kaz’s The Cellar were among four Cambria productions chosen, with more than 15 fellow students there to support them and pick up ideas ahead of beginning their own horror film coursework.

For Charley, the experience has already opened another door, with local production companies impressed by her work and an offer of a meeting to discuss potential future projects.

“I want to thank my Media teachers who made this possible because, to be honest, it was pretty cool to see my name on the big screen!” she said.

“I was pretty nervous, because I really care what people think, but hearing the positive feedback made the night really fulfilling for me.

“Being able to speak to people in the industry really cemented my passion for Media and Film.”

Festival host Marc Brimfield was impressed by the standard of the students’ productions.

“I’m genuinely impressed by the work produced by these Coleg Cambria students,” he said.

“To our audience tonight, I’d like to remind you this is their first stab at filmmaking and already shows such quality.”

The showcase also gave current AS Level Media students a taste of what they could achieve.

Ellie May Randles said: “When can we start this project? I have so many ideas, I am storyboarding my shoot in my head already.”

Laura Jones, Lecturer in Media and Film and Curriculum Lead at Yale Sixth, said the evening had been a proud moment for everyone involved.

“It was such a successful, joyful evening and we were so proud to see the students’ films up there on the big screen,” said Laura.

“For most of them this is their first real experience of filmmaking, so to have their work selected for a festival and shown alongside other local filmmakers was a huge moment.

“What was just as pleasing was seeing more than 15 of our other students come along to support them. They’ll be starting their own horror film projects soon and they left absolutely buzzing with ideas.

“And for Charley to already have interest from local production companies shows what can come from opportunities like this.”

Now in its fifth year, Phantasmagoria is Wrexham county’s only dedicated horror film festival, bringing together local talent and independent filmmakers from further afield.

The festival ran from October 2-4 and featured screenings, premieres, filmmaker Q&As and other events across the weekend.